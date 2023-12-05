Lbp Am Sa Takes Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Lbp Am Sa acquired a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 181,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,000. Lbp Am Sa owned 0.06% of APA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in APA by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in APA by 689.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 135,387 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in APA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 330,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of APA by 27.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Up 0.4 %

APA opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.59. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $48.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on APA from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APA

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.