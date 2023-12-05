Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,997 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Newmont by 101,647.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,771 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 238.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,008,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,710. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.52.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

