Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $37.44 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,115 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $37,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 27,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROST opened at $132.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $133.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.72 and a 200-day moving average of $114.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 26.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

