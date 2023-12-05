WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 83,100 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.10% of Marten Transport worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRTN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRTN. TheStreet lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Marten Transport Price Performance

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $23.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $279.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.65 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.30%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

