Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,306 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 630,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,671,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 271,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,408,000 after buying an additional 25,851 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,091,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 724,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,076,000 after buying an additional 62,816 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Encompass Health stock opened at $66.85 on Tuesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $72.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

View Our Latest Report on EHC

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.