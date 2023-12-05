Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,224 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 302,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,991,000 after acquiring an additional 146,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on JCI shares. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.86. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.