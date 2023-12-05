Bleakley Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,801,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,088,000 after purchasing an additional 835,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,248,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,440,000 after buying an additional 454,688 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.43. The stock had a trading volume of 145,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $76.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

