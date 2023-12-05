Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of KMI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.65. 2,428,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,971,638. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $19.09.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMI. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

