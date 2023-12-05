Buckingham Strategic Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Buckingham Strategic Partners reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA REET traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,378. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

