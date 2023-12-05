Buckingham Strategic Partners Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Buckingham Strategic Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Comcast were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.79. 1,786,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,578,453. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

