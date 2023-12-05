Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

AVEM stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,086. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $57.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.