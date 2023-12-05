JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stake Lessened by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $54.38. 480,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,352,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.55 and its 200-day moving average is $54.47. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

