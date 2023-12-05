Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Increased by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 470.8% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $256.28. 438,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,733. The company has a market cap of $130.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.70.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. HSBC started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.80.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

