Buckingham Strategic Partners Has $860,000 Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 340.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of COWZ stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.56. 2,302,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.93.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3003 per share. This is a boost from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.