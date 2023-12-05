Buckingham Strategic Partners Acquires 472 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.38. 168,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,277. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.41.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.