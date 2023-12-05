9,566 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IEF traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,906,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,079,858. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.01. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.2489 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.