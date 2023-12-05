United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

United Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. United Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average is $30.19. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bankshares

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $262.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.20 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 742.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,080,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,727,000 after buying an additional 4,477,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 24.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,184,000 after purchasing an additional 624,816 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBSI

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.