Buckingham Strategic Partners Sells 1,102 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Buckingham Strategic Partners trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.48. The stock had a trading volume of 114,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,767. The company has a market capitalization of $95.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.61 and its 200 day moving average is $234.18. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 59.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,498 shares of company stock valued at $28,264,663 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

