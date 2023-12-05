Buckingham Strategic Partners Has $1.06 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 134.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 241.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 900.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,047,000 after buying an additional 2,612,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $407.02. 389,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,311. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $394.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $381.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $336.43 and a 12-month high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.88, for a total transaction of $1,655,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.88, for a total value of $1,655,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,842,951. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

