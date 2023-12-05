iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. City State Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 249.8% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15,180.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $58.68. 135,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,042. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

