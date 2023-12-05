Buckingham Strategic Partners Acquires 4,023 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 249.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,636 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $205.62. The company had a trading volume of 238,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,792. The stock has a market cap of $118.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

