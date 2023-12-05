Buckingham Strategic Partners Sells 5,356 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Buckingham Strategic Partners trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,356 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 41,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $67.71. 9,911,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.29. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.