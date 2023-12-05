Buckingham Strategic Partners Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 39.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.57.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HD traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.16. 375,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,594,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $320.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

