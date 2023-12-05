Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Shares Sold by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798,527 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Daseke were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 118.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Daseke in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Daseke by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 475.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DSKE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 16,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,684. Daseke, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $219.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Daseke had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daseke, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Daseke from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

