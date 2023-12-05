Sittner & Nelson LLC Sells 386 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sittner & Nelson LLC decreased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:DD traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $70.90. 365,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,664. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.66. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

