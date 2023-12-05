Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 150.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Mendel Money Management increased its position in Target by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,862 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1,920.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 10.2% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of Target by 23.1% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE TGT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576,992. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The stock has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.