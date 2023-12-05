iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Shares Sold by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 868,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,584 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 3.41% of iCAD worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICAD. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of iCAD in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iCAD by 26.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iCAD by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on iCAD in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iCAD currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

iCAD Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 22,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,458. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.43. iCAD, Inc. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company's breast AI suite includes cancer detection, automated density assessment, and breast cancer risk assessment solutions for both 2D and 3D mammography.

