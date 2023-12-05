Portolan Capital Management LLC Sells 26,430 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,430 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 1.17% of AXT worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AXT by 234.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in AXT during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in AXT by 542.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AXT by 317.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AXT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,619. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. AXT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $89.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). AXT had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.04 million. Equities analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.49.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AXTI

About AXT

(Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.