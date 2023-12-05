Portolan Capital Management LLC Invests $2.09 Million in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 557,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIBS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 1stdibs.Com

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 31,217 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $133,608.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,358.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,397 shares of company stock worth $1,412,114. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DIBS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,209. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $173.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.91. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $6.63.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 30.70% and a negative return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

