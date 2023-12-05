Portolan Capital Management LLC Invests $2.48 Million in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,165,000 after acquiring an additional 221,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Baidu by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,917 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $277,388,000 after purchasing an additional 406,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,061,000 after buying an additional 583,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,385,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $189,720,000 after buying an additional 265,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.44. 619,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.76. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.32 and a 52-week high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Articles

