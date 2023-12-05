Portolan Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Portolan Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,771 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Warby Parker worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 66.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the first quarter worth $277,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 190,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 17,340 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Warby Parker by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,499,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,121,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $90,675.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,607 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $90,675.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $59,790.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at $1,263.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WRBY. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Warby Parker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WRBY

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Shares of WRBY stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $10.85. 57,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. Warby Parker Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $17.88.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $169.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.