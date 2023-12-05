Palisade Capital Management LP Purchases 5,090 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Palisade Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,362 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 1,228.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,406,101 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $48,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,515 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 549.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,673,862 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $86,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 190.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,835 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $73,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,117,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,420,637 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $111,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Price Performance

RCM stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $18.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -131.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

