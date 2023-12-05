Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Hologic by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 595.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 58.1% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 91.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.58.

Hologic Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $70.58 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

