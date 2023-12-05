Polar Capital Holdings Plc Lowers Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 28,555 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.15% of Golub Capital BDC worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,572 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after purchasing an additional 497,391 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 163.3% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 639,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 396,384 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,209,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 385,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 0.2 %

GBDC opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.60.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.88% and a return on equity of 11.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 97.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GBDC. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Stories

