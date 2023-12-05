Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stake Boosted by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $7,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 624.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARES opened at $109.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $112.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.08 and a 200-day moving average of $100.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.26%.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $2,178,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,512,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,207,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 21,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $2,183,763.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,512,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,207,235.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 550,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,716,500 and sold 520,874 shares valued at $54,390,110. 47.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARES. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

