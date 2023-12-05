CashBackPro (CBP) Price Up 24.9% Over Last 7 Days

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.62 or 0.00008578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $369.36 million and $974,858.38 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00016251 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,190.04 or 0.99944193 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00010031 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 3.55590445 USD and is up 7.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $896,594.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.