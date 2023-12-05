Wrapped Everscale Hits Market Cap of $70.00 Million (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 5th. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 6% against the dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $70.00 million and approximately $13,398.68 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,101,369,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,101,337,537 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.02653022 USD and is up 2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $19,475.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

