Axie Infinity 1-Day Volume Hits $131.05 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 5th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $912.05 million and approximately $131.05 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $6.86 or 0.00016251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005680 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,190.04 or 0.99944193 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00010031 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008578 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,953,627 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

