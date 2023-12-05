Portolan Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 270,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450,558 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 10,447.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,897,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784,784 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $55,839,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $49,054,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6,415.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,914,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854,889 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYCB stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.65. 676,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,616,986. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Wedbush cut New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.