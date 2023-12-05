Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Has $333,000 Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.57.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $323.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.00 and a twelve month high of $325.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.58. The firm has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

