573 Shares in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Acquired by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 573 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Watsco by 78.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.78.

Watsco Stock Down 0.0 %

WSO stock opened at $396.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.38 and a 1-year high of $406.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $375.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 64.69%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

