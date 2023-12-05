AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Raised by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of T stock opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.