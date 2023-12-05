Lbp Am Sa Sells 562 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Lbp Am Sa lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,372 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $371,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $7,361,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $205,965,000 after purchasing an additional 27,735 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in Autodesk by 7,887.6% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 126,284 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,839,000 after purchasing an additional 124,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.21.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $450,457.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,136 shares of company stock worth $655,465 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $221.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $232.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.