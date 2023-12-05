Lbp Am Sa Buys 8,552 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lbp Am Sa boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $58.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.94. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

