Lbp Am Sa Reduces Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lbp Am Sa lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,723 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% during the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.6 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $309.92 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.98 and a 200-day moving average of $305.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.37, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $15,275,529. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.14.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

