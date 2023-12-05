Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $410.00 to $450.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LII. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho raised Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $332.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.82.

Shares of LII traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $417.91. 37,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $232.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.48. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $383.94 and its 200 day moving average is $355.24.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 2,262.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.24, for a total value of $808,649.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,913.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.24, for a total value of $808,649.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,913.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.88, for a total transaction of $37,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,119. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lennox International by 662.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at about $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

