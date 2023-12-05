Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) PT Lowered to $52.00

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Mizuho from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Terreno Realty Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE TRNO traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.28. 104,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,018. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $67.03.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 48.75%. The company had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.70 million. Research analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $49,505,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 4,172.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 602,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after buying an additional 588,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 18.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,642,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,935,000 after acquiring an additional 574,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,873,000 after acquiring an additional 549,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at $35,031,000.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

