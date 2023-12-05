Short Interest in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expands By 6.8%

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the October 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 478,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Euronet Worldwide

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 103,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 92,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $89.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.82 and a 200-day moving average of $93.69. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $73.84 and a one year high of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

