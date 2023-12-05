WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DV stock opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.00. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.51. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.06 and a beta of 1.13.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoubleVerify news, CEO Mark Zagorski bought 1,765 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.36 per share, with a total value of $50,055.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,127,696.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $354,154.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,764,295.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zagorski bought 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,127,696.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,789. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

