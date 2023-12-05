WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,434 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 117,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 208,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 117,296 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 537.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 115,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

